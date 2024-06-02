Taylor Swift pops into London to see Cara Delevigne in 'Cabaret'

After Taylor Swift finished her concerts in Madrid, Spain, and before she played her show on June 2 in Lyon, France, she made a brief stopover in the U.K. to support a friend.

According to published reports, Taylor went to London on May 31 to watch her friend Cara Delevigne star in a production of Cabaret. Cara is playing the role of Sally Bowles, famously played by Liza Minnelli in the 1972 film version.

Taylor's presence was confirmed by the theater's head of marketing, Arthur Jones, on social platform X.

A fan had posted, "Taylor Swift?? Was supporting Cara Delevingne?? At Cabaret?? TONIGHT??!!" to which Jones replied, "can confirm. a special night." When another fan asked, "Did she watch the show last night," Jones responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

Taylor got in under the wire: Delevigne's final performance in the role was June 1.

Meanwhile, Taylor has another limited-time offer going for CD versions of The Tortured Poets Department, this time with either an acoustic version of "Down Bad," or an acoustic version of "Guilty as Sin?" Both are only available until June 3 at 1:59 p.m. ET.

Taylor will also perform in Lyon on June 3, and the head back to the U.K. for shows in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.