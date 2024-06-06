Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Pink make StubHub's Summer Tour Preview list

The ticket reselling platform StubHub has released its annual list of the summer's most in-demand tours, and to the surprise of no one, Taylor Swift is number one.

The list is based on the global concert sales on StubHub and Viagogo as of June 3 for events taking place between Memorial Day through Labor Day. Also, according to StubHub, three times more American fans are traveling internationally for concerts, which is what you'd have to do to see Taylor this summer.

Coldplay is #2 on the list, and other acts in the top 10 include The Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen and Pink.

As for the concerts that people from other countries are traveling to the U.S. to see this summer, country star Chris Stapleton is tops. Also on the list are The Stones again, plus Billy Joel, Metallica and Adele.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.