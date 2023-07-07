Taylor Swift news roundup: 'Speak Now' lyric change, trespasser arrested, Australian chart record

Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is out now, and as many fans suspected, she's changed one of the problematic lyrics in the songs.
In the song "Better than Revenge," Taylor originally sang, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think/She's an actress, woah/She's better known for the things that she does/On the mattress, woah." In the new version, the "mattress" line has been replaced by the line, "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches, whoa."
Finally, thanks to the excitement over Taylor's Eras Tour tickets going on sale in Australia, Billboard reports that she now has the top five albums in that country. Midnights is #1, followed by Lover, 1989, Reputation and Folklore. In addition, Red (Taylor's Version) is at number nine.
The feat breaks a record held by Michael Jackson, who had the top three albums Down Under the week after his death in 2009.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.