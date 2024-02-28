Taylor Swift made Chiefs' offensive line homemade Pop-Tarts, says coach

In December, we all heard how Taylor Swift made boyfriend Travis Kelce homemade cinnamon rolls before the Chiefs played the Bears. But it turns out that Taylor was also happy to bake for the other guys on the team.

Chris Simms, an NFL analyst for NBC Sports, interviewed Chiefs coach Andy Reid for his PFT Live podcast; to tease the episode, he released a snippet of the conversation on Instagram. Of course, Simms asked Reid about Taylor's presence at the games this season. Reid had nothing but praise for her.

Reid said, "Since the queen [of England] has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world ... [but] she's so grounded for who she is. I think it's a great escape for her, where she came in and she sincerely enjoyed the games."

"Kinda behind the scenes, she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts," Reid revealed. He joked, "So it was over. She knew right where to go!"

"You know, she didn't give me one," Reid complained. "And the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one."

Of course, Swifties know that baking is one of Taylor's favorite hobbies. In fact, her chai sugar cookies are so famous that you can find the recipe for them all over the internet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.