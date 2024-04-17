Taylor Swift is releasing a new music video Friday night

While Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department will be ours on April 19, we haven't heard anything about visuals from the album -- until now.
The official Taylor Nation account posted on social media, "If entry into THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT is what you seek, step out of the Midnights room and enjoy a peek. Add another board meeting to your #TTPDTimetable on Friday at 8pm ET for a music video premiere!"
Along with that cryptic message is a video that shows a Midnights-themed room, complete with clock and the various colored vinyl versions of that album. The video takes us out of that room, through a door, down an antiseptic white corridor and through another door marked The Tortured Poets Department.
Meanwhile, a number of Taylor's new lyrics have been revealed as part of her Spotify Tortured Poets Department pop-up experience in LA. One reads, "Even statues crumble if they're made to wait," while another reads, "One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen."
