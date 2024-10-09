Taylor Swift is evidently expanding Travis Kelce's palate

Thanks to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift now loves football. And thanks to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce is now ... willing to eat some food that he previously wouldn't have touched.

On the latest episode of their podcast New Heights, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed some of the food that Jason ate at a recent tailgate event, including jambalaya, which Travis said he doesn't like because, "It's, like, poo-y."

When Jason asked him if he likes curry, Travis said, "I'm starting to open up to the Indian cuisine."

Jason replied, "I know! My girl Tay's getting you opened up!" "She is," confirmed Travis. "She's been introducing new foods to you and that has been one of the greatest things that I've been happy about," Jason said.

Travis then raved about a famous Israeli restaurant in Philadelphia called Zahav, noting, "It was awesome. I like that spot a lot." However, he admitted he's still "picky."

When Jason asked him again if he liked curry, Travis admitted, "I'm in on, like, a light curry. The more it gets thicker and looks like baby food or baby s***, then I'm out."

Travis agreed with Jason that he has "a mental block" on "food that looks like poop." Hey, who doesn't?

Presumably, Travis is a bigger fan of Taylor's baked goods, like her homemade Pop-Tarts and cinnamon buns.

