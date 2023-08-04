Taylor Swift gifts Kobe Bryant’s daughter her “22” hat during the Eras Tour

It felt like a perfect night for Bianka Bryant at the first show of Taylor Swift's Los Angeles, California, leg of The Eras Tour.

That's because Bianka was chosen as the special fan who received Swift's hat during her performance of "22" at the start of the Red era.

Swift picks one fan during each show to come to the very front of the stage and share this special moment with her. Bianka, the 6-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, was the lucky one selected at the Thursday, August 3, performance.

Swift pulled Bianka into a huge hug before gifting her the black hat inspired by Swift’s look from the “22” music video.

Vanessa shared the sweet moment on Instagram, captioning the photo, "We love you @taylorswift." She also shared a picture of her outfit on her Instagram Story: a bejeweled jean jacket featuring a photo of her late husband, Kobe, when he accompanied Swift onstage in 2015 during the 1989 World Tour.

