'TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR' to get October 11 premiere in LA

Some of Taylor Swift's biggest fans on Spotify are getting emails inviting them to apply for a chance to attend the world premiere of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR in Hollywood on October 11.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, attendees will be the first to see the hotly anticipated film, which will open in more than 100 countries on October 13. It's not known whether or not Taylor will walk the red carpet at the premiere.

The movie, shot in August during the final U.S. shows of Taylor's Eras Tour, will open in more than 7,500 movie theaters globally. Box office data suggests the film, whose adult tickets cost $19.89, could open with $75 million, though some analysts have floated a number between $100 and $125 million.

As part of the screenings, theaters are offering special merchandise, such as Eras Tour-branded popcorn buckets and soda cups. Some theaters are offering fans the chance to rent out an entire screening for them and 40 of their pals for about $800.

