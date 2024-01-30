Taylor Swift, Elton John social media campaigns win Anthem Awards

Gotham/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift and Elton John have just won awards — not for their music, but for the media campaigns that made a social impact over the past year.

The Anthem Awards, an offshoot of The Webby Awards, honor the people, organizations and brands that work to inspire others to take action to create change themselves. They're presented in several categories, and Taylor and Elton have been recognized in the Human & Civil Rights category.

Specifically, Taylor and Vote.org's National Voter Registration Day campaign has been named Best Influencer Collaboration. In the week after Taylor posted in support of the event, more than 39,000 people were registered to vote and more than 63,000 verified their registration. That was a 22.5% increase over the previous year.

Meanwhile, Elton's AIDS Foundation's "Let Your Inner Elton Out" initiative has been named Best Campaign - Non-Profit for its efforts in raising $125 million toward the goal of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. Thanks to the campaign, more than $90 million was raised.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!