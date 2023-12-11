Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more receive Golden Globe nominations

The Golden Globe nominations have been announced and songs from the Barbie movie take up a big chunk of the Best Original Song category.

"Dance the Night," "What Was I Made For" and "I'm Just Ken" are all nominated, which means Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish have received nominations, along with Barbie album producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

The other nominees in the category include "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz, "Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen and "Peaches" by Jack Black.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film is nominated in a new category called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which is for the biggest blockbusters of the year. Her competition in that category includes Barbie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

And Taylor's BFF, Selena Gomez, is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building. The show itself, of which Selena is an executive producer, is up for Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

