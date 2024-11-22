Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne were once roommates

Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne were briefly roommates, the latter revealed in an interview released Friday.

While in conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, Cara spoke about her friendship with the pop superstar. Cara asked Nikki if there was someone she'd like to see get a Comedy Central roast.

“I mean, as a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift,” Nikki said. “But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean.”

Cara then went on to say that Taylor could take the heat.

“The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast,” Cara said. “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f*** everyone up so hard.”

The model and actress then revealed she would have great roasts for Taylor because they were briefly roommates while Cara was going through a bad breakup.

“We’re very different people,” Cara said. “She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great.”

