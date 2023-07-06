A Taylor Swift cameo on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Star Lola Tung would "freak out"

Courtesy Prime Video

By Andrea Dresdale

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty has used so many Taylor Swift songs — including "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" — in the season 2 trailer that it may not be out of the question for the singer to one day appear on the show. And if that happens, star Lola Tung is here for it.

"I've been a Taylor Swift fan for a really long time," Tung tells People. "I used to listen to FearlessSpeak Now and Red on my CD player when I was younger." So if Taylor were to make a cameo on the show? "I would freak out," says Tung. "She is an unbelievable performer."

Tung went to one of Taylor's Eras Tour shows with Jenny Han, the creator of the series and a "huge Swiftie too."

"She was just magical," Tung says of Taylor's show. "She has so much music. Even those albums that I hadn't listened to as much, like Evermore, I was like, 'Oh my God, what a beautiful album.' Each one is so special and unique and I had so much fun."

The Summer I Turned Pretty's second season premieres with three episodes on July 14, followed by one new episode each week through August 18.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

