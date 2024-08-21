Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson's Wembley Stadium record

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has already broken plenty of records, but there's a new one it just shattered.

According to the BBC, Taylor's last few shows in London have allowed her to break a record Michael Jackson set in 1988 during his Bad Tour. As Taylor told the crowd on Aug. 20, "You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour. We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."

The King of Pop did five shows at Wembley in July 1988. Taylor has also now tied the record for the most shows at the venue during one tour by any artist, solo or group: the U.K. boy band Take That played Wembley eight times during their tour in 2011.

As previously reported, during the show, Taylor welcomed Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff onstage for collaborations.

According to the BBC, Taylor's shows in the U.K. drew 1.2 million people and generated more than $1 billion for the country's economy. During her shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, geophysicists recorded seismic waves caused by fans dancing — they literally made the ground shake.

Speaking of Taylor and shaking, her song "Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)" was played during the roll call at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. During the roll call, each U.S. state and territory casts its votes and the in-house DJ plays appropriate songs for each one. "Shake It Off" came when it was Rhode Island's turn to vote. Taylor famously owns a historic home in that state, which inspired her song "The Last Great American Dynasty."

