Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish among orchestral pop covers in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Prepare to dance along to new orchestral pop covers in season 3 of Bridgerton.

As part 1 of season 3 drops on Netflix on Thursday, May 16, fans will be treated to covers of Billie Eilish's "Happier than Ever," BTS' "Dynamite," Sia's "Cheap Thrills" and Nick Jonas' "Jealous," as well as the Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."

Also included in the season are a string quartet cover of GAYLE's "Abcdefu" and a stripped down version of Pitbull's "Give Me Everything."

Additionally, Tori Kelly will debut the franchise's first-ever original song, called "All I Want." An orchestral version of the track will appear in part 2 of the season, which lands on Netflix June 13. Tori will also perform the song during the season's world premiere in New York City on Monday, May 13.

“The fact that this is the first time an original song has been a part of Bridgerton makes the whole experience feel even more special! Really, I’m so excited that I get to be a part of this amazing show in my own way,” Tori said.

