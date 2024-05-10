Taylor Swift adds 'The Tortured Poets Department,' many new changes to The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has issued in a brand-new chapter of The Eras Tour.

Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, now has its very own set in the concert, which Taylor debuted during the Thursday, May 9, performance in Paris, France.

The first European Eras Tour show also featured a rearranging of the various eras, many cut songs and brand-new costumes for every single era except Reputation.

Among the TTPD songs that made the cut were, in order, as follows: "But Daddy I Love Him," "So High School," "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?," "Down Bad," "Fortnight," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do it with a Broken Heart."

While the concert began with the Lover and Fearless sets as usual, the rest of the show's schedule changed from what fans have come to expect. Red now comes third, which is followed by Speak Now and then Reputation.

Next comes the show's second-biggest change: a new set that combines her albums folklore and evermore into one. Taylor took turns singing songs from the two albums, which, as she said on the piano before performing "champagne problems," she considers to be sisters.

The 1989 set came next, before Taylor broke out into the entirely new The Tortured Poets Department part of the show. The surprise song section of the show followed that, before Taylor ended with the Midnights era.

Which songs were axed to make room for the new portion of the show, you may ask? Taylor ended up cutting “The Archer,” “Long Live,” “the 1,” “’tis the damn season,” “the last great american dynasty” and “tolerate it” from the show.

As for the evening's acoustic surprise songs: Taylor, as fans predicted, performed the Midnights track "Paris" on guitar, before following up with TTPD's "loml" on piano.

