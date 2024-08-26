Tax Free Shopping Is Back

The second of Florida’s two, 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays is underway through September 6th. Once again, it’s a good time to stock up on supplies as we approach the heart of hurricane season, and the full list is here. You can also check the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips and updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall for apple juice sold at Walmart. 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice apple juice could have potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

A Florida team can call themselves Little League World Champions. The Lake Mary All Stars beat Taiwan 8-2 to take the title Sunday. A parade is planned for the team this week.

