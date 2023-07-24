Tax-Free Back To School Shopping Begins

Another chance to shop tax free for certain back-to-school supplies begins today, and will run through Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here. Tampa Bay teachers also are in need of supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. You can check the links below for your county’s school system and links to teacher’s for their needs.

-Hillsborough County https://bit.ly/3Y0tDDV

-Pinellas County https://bit.ly/44JnYnO

-Pasco County https://bit.ly/3rsRujn

-Polk County https://bit.ly/3XWpIbi

-Hernando County https://bit.ly/46Rht4l

-Manatee County https://bit.ly/457RqV5

-Sarasota County https://bit.ly/3DgPuO3

Don These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Don was briefly the first hurricane of the season over the weekend but is weaking again. The system stayed out over open water, and for more on what is expected to be a busy season can be found in the Dove Hurricane Guide on the Dove app at @1055the dove and by clicking here.

At last weeks meeting of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, new rules were approved for those fishing on the Sunshine Skyway Pier. Those rules include a seasonal ban of sabiki rigs or fishing rigs. These have more than one hook, and will be in effect from mid-November to mid-March. It will also set a limit of no more than two sets of fishing gear, and work to increase education to those fishing about the dangers those are to the birds. The new rules go into effect October 1st.

Phoebe Out of more than 65,000 entries, Phoebe is the winning name for Tampa International Airport’s famous flamingo sculpture. (Tampa International Airport)

Tampa International Airport’s giant pink flamingo named Phoebe has made the short list for the 2023 CODA awards Top 100 list. This list if for projects that integrate commissioned art into public spaces. As of today, the massive sculpture in the main terminal is #13, but with your vote can do much better for the People’s Choice Awards. Voting is open until July 31st when you click here.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group