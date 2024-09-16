Tampa Water Tastes Different

Starting today in Tampa, your water may smell and taste a little different. The Tampa Water Department says it’s because of a temporary change to the disinfection process, and may last through Oct. 7th.

The University of Tampa has announced a slight name change. Instead of the familiar “UT” it will now be nicknamed “UTampa.” UTampa President Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg wants to set the university apart from many other schools known as UT. The name change also comes with new logos.

A tropical system is soaking the Carolinas.

A tropical system is soaking the Carolinas. Tropical storm warning are up with flooding expected. For the latest from the Dove Hurricane Guide and 10 Tampa Bay weather, please check in with us here.

It's another "W" for the Bucs, beating Detroit on their home turf Sunday.

It’s another “W” for the Bucs, beating Detroit on their home turf Sunday. Next up the Bucs return to Raymond James Stadium Sunday for a 1 pm game against Denver.

Another Tampa restaurant has closed. Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse, which began as Sam Seltzer’s, closed for good at the end of the month last month.

Dove Daily Update





