Tampa Traffic

Downtown Tampa will be traffic gridlocked on Saturday with this weekend’s River O’Green Festival will having a new addition to the St Patrick’s Day fun. The Rough Riders are moving their parade from Ybor City to the streets of Tampa. The annual dye job in the Hillsborough River kicks off the day at 11 am right off the Riverwalk. The event runs through 6 pm with the parade getting underway at 5pm. For information on where to park and what streets will be shut down, please check here.

River O' Green Fest!

The no-swim advisory has been lifted and the beaches are back open in Venice. The beaches were closed due to a beached sperm whale in Venice Beach. Unfortunately, the 44 foot, 70,000 pound creature die. Now a necropsy will be conducted to try and determine what killed it.

Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay remain under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

Watering the street Sprinkler system near 2nd Denver (April Hill)

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans will remain a Buccaneer. Evans has a new two-year, $52 million contract. Now attention turns to quarterback Baker Mayfield to see if the two will stay a dynamic duo on the field.

