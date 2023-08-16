Tampa Cooling Stations Open

With intense heat continuing to plague the Tampa Bay area, cooling stations at three Tampa recreation centers will be open again today from 11 am to 7 pm at Al Lopez, Cuscaden and McFarlane parks. The centers are open to residents needing a break for free, snack and water will be available, even TV’s to watch. The city will decided on when to keep them open on a daily basis, and you can check in to see what the latest is by texting the word HEATSAFE to 888-777.

.A heads up from Dove Timesaver Traffic for tonight’s Beyonce concert at Raymond James Stadium. General admission gates open at 6 pm with pre-paid parking by the stadium is still available. With temperatures expected to reach around 93 during the day, there will also be a 60% chance for showers. Need a ticket? There are some left, ranging from $136 to over $4,700.

There are two tropical disturbances off the coast of Africa that our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather are tracking. It’s too early to tell if either disturbance will actually develop, but it is the time of year when most activity be. gins in that area, so check the Dove Hurricane Guide for preparation tips live feeds. Just a week ago, NOOA upgraded their prediction for this season to 4-21 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes (Category 3 and higher).

The heat is impacting coral beds that are already endangered, and at Mote Marine Laboratories, they’re working to save what they can. They’re taking the coral out of the hot water and taking them to offshore nurseries. Some areas of the Gulf saw water temps of 100 degrees, and on Clearwater Beach it hit 93.

The Tampa Electric streetcar may not be free much longer. The state grant that covered operating expenses is about to run out and the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is actively searching for funding which could include a partnership with a private agency.

Gas prices are finally starting to drop, after AAA said recent prices haven’t been this high since last August, but are expected to start dropping soon after jumping 18 cents a gallon in one week. Just one week ago, we were paying an average of $3.84 per gallon. But Sunday it had dropped to $3.74 per gallon.

