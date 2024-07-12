Tampa Bay Football Legend Passes Away

Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 26: An NFL shield logo is painted on the field prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Monte Kiffin, who is regarded as one the greatest defensive coordinators in football history, and the longest-tenured coach in Buccaneers franchise history has died. Kiffin died at 84 with his family by his side on Thursday. It was tony Dungy and Kiffin that created the ‘Tampa 2′ defensive scheme. That’s credited with helping the Bucs win Super Bowl XXXVII.

morgan wallen tailgate

A big show at Raymond James Stadium tonight will create some traffic issues. Morgan Wallen is opening his tour in Tampa, with doors opening at 4:30 pm. There is very limited on-site parking and a few tickets available. Friday nights show will feature the Bud Light Backyard before the show at the corner of Himes and Ohio, right across from Gate B. It’s a 21+ event that begins at 2 pm.

National and local leaders urge small businesses to prepare for hurricane season

Colorado State University is out with their updated hurricane season forecast and it’s not great news. The number of predicted storms has increased with 25 named storms, which includes Alberto, Beryl and Chris, in addition to a total of 12 hurricanes, six of which are forecast to become major. Blame the warmer waters and the emergence of La Nina for much of it. Millions are still without power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall yesterday along the Texas coast at Matagorda. Texas. You may still find plenty of flight delays and cancellations due to the storm, so call ahead or check with FlightAware for more information.

Top free attractions Redwood National and State Parks have some of the tallest trees in the world along with prairies, oak woodland and a rugged coastline. You can also camp and bike if walking or driving through the forest are not your style. (Jareya Nualthong/Yaya Ernst - stock.adobe.com)

If you do enjoy hitting the beach or just getting outside, there’s still time to shop for those tax free during out Florida Summer. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group