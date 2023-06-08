It’s an event that’s become legendary - and gooey - in Tampa Bay. The Children’s Cancer Center Gelatin Plunge! Just imagine heading down a slide into a large pool filled with 2,000 gallons of orange gelatin. You bet I’ve done it, and what I remember the most is that it was cold but the most fun ever. To date the event has raised $650,000 for the Children’s Cancer Center and we want the number to go way up this year. To register just click here, and join all your friends from Cox Media Group as they take “the plunge” on Saturday, June 17th. Need to know more? Join the conversation with Patty O’Leary, the Executive Director of the Children’s Cancer Center with me on our featured audio page. By the way, Danielle from Magic 94.9 is raising money for her plunge, as well as Scotty from Hot 101.5.

Richard's Father's Day Walk and Jog

I will also be at the 10th annual Richard’s Father’s Day Walk and Jog after the plunge on Sunday, June 18 at Ulele in Tampa Heights for a nice stroll down the Tampa Riverwalk. It’s a fun morning for anyone to join in and benefit Moffitt Cancer Center. Richard Gonzmart will lead the way again this year as the fourth generation caretaker of the 1905 Family Of Restaurants. To date, together we’ve raised more than $915,000 for Moffitt in only nine years. Register right here and hear from Richard with me in What’s Good in Tampa Bay for more info. Oh, and watch for some very special guests to join us that morning.

This sun will come out this week! “Annie” is the Straz with tickets available here. This iconic musical is part of the Broadway Series, another great reason to support the arts in Tampa Bay. Krista Curry joined me to talk about her role as Lily St Regis, a scammer that pretends to be Annie’s mom. Does she love being a bad guy, and why the theater? You won’t know until you listen!

Krista Curry (JOANNA DEGENERES PHOTOGRAPHY)

Pride Month continues with The Dove a proud supporter of St Pete Pride with something to do just about every day! As the largest Pride event, they’re going big with the 2023 Friday Night Concert at Jannus Live on Friday, June 23rd , presented by the Aids Health Foundation, featuring Tony Award Winner, Idina Menzel! St Pete Pride’s 21st annual Pride festival is Saturday June 24th, free and open to everyone. The St Pete Pride Parade Festival will begin at 2pm on both sides of the parade route. Check here for the full list of events.

st pete pride

Find some time to stock up on hurricane supplies before Sunday. The first of two holidays to shop tax-free for hurricane season supplies ends Sunday, but there’s a second which begins August 26 and ends September 8. After Hurricane Irma and having to power at all for over a week, I invested in battery powered fans, a few extra radios and water containers to cut down on plastic use. So what items are the list? We use a lot of batteries when the power goes out, so stock up on batteries including AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries. This list does not include automobile and boat batteries, selling for $50 or less. You can also save on generators, gas tanks and much more. The full list on all sales tax holidays is available here.

It’s open! One of the most anticipated exhibits at the Glazer Children’s Museum. “Big John, The Triceratops” is the biggest exhibit in the museum’s history and a landmark exhibit for Tampa Bay. “Big John” is the largest triceratops ever discovered in the world, will opens in a new interactive exhibit, May 26, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. It’s one of my “What’s Good in Tampa Bay” podcasts with Communications Chief Kate White.

Big John, coming to the Glazer Children's Museum

You can also check out a new production from FreeFall Theater with Oz: A New Musical with performances Thursday-Friday at 2 and 7 pm; then again Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the FreeFall, at 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

See you out somewhere this weekend. A new Ann-Venture awaits and I’m always open to your suggestions. Tag me @1055thedove or send me an email at ann.kelly@cmg.com

Ann-Ventures

