Take him (back) to 30 Rock: Hozier booked for 'SNL'

By Josh Johnson

Hozier is returning to Saturday Night Live.

The "Too Sweet" artist will perform on the long-running NBC sketch show for the second time on Dec. 21. The episode will be hosted by Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short.

Hozier made his SNL debut in 2014, during which he performed his breakout single, "Take Me to Church."

In addition to preparing for SNL, Hozier is releasing a deluxe version of his Unreal Unearth album, dubbed Unreal Unearth: Unending, on Friday.

