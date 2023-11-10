SZA tops Grammy nominations with nine nods; Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo have six each

Six is the magic number when it comes to the nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards, announced the morning of November 10. No less than seven artists received six nominations this year.

But the leading nominee is SZA, who has a whopping nine nominations, including Album of the Year for SOS and Record and Song of the Year for "Kill Bill." Next up is Phoebe Bridgers with seven nods, six of which come from her work with her group boygenius. Singer/songwriter Victoria Monét also has seven nominations.

In the six nominations club are Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, boygenius, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, country/Americana artist Brandy Clark and producer Jack Antonoff. Of note, Taylor's Midnights is up for Album of the Year, tying her with Barbra Streisand for the most career Album of the Year nominations by a female artist.

The 2024 Grammys will air February 4 on CBS.

Here are the nominations in the so-called "Big Four" Grammy categories: Song, Record and Album of the Year, and Best New Artist:

Record of the Year

"Worship," Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough," boygenius

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie," Billie Eilish

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill," SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance the Night" — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.