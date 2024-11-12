Sunset Celebration Returns

For the first time since back-to-back hurricanes ravaged the beaches, the Sunsets at Pier 60 Celebration Festival on Clearwater Beach will be back starting tomorrow night. There are still some partial closures as cleanup continues including Pier 60.

It may be a week later, but the Holiday Tents are now open at Metropolitan Ministries. They serve three counties for the holidays, with numerous tents. The Dove will be at our annual Feed the Bay food drive coming up on Friday, Nov 22nd at the Walmart Supercenter off 275 on Dale Mabry in Tampa with live broadcast from 6 am to 10 am.

The Bucs just couldn’t get the job done on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium against San Francisco, and will now have time to think about their next move. This is a bye week for the team, next up the team will head out for a game against the New York Giants in New York.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

