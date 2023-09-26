SunRunner Free Rides Will End

Starting this Sunday, October 1st, the SunRunner bus that travels along the Pinellas coastline will no longer be free. A new cashless system will charge $2.25 per ride, and an all-day pass is available for $5 using Apple Pay, Google Wallet, tappable credit or debit cards or Flamingo Fares card or app. Discounts will also be offered to seniors, students and others through the PSTA Customer Service Center.

No one won the big jackpot for the Powerball drawing again Monday night, but someone in Florida is now a millionaire from the previous drawing. They had to match all five numbers for the prize, and they weren’t alone with million dollar winners in New York and California as well. Wednesday’s night’s jackpot is now at least $835 million.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. This could last up to a month. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your question.

There are thousands of Floridians who are getting letters regarding the Citizens Property Insurance depopulation program. This is a program that’s offering alternatives to Citizens, and the problem is that these companies can charge high rates since they are approved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. For more information on your options please check here.

The Bucs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football 25-11. It’s their first loss in three games, with their next game Sunday in New Orleans.

