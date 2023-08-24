SunRunner Free Rides Over

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will starting charging for the previously free rides along the Pinellas County beaches starting October 1st. The $2.50 fee was scheduled to go into effect November 1st, but that was changed when people who live in St Pete Beach said there was an increase in crime in their area by people they believe were taking advantage of the free transportation.

Yesterday’s storms are being blamed for the death of a Clearwater woman struck by lightning, and a house fire in Tampa. There was just a 30% for those storms, and today’s Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has a 20% chance for more rain, and a high of 95.

There is plenty to track once again in the Dove Hurricane Guide, including Tropical Storm Franklin that made landfall yesterday. We do have an area of concern in the Gulf that may impact us, so make sure you’re ready for severe weather any time of the year by checking here.

The company which owns Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the southeast, and that includes all stores in Florida. The pharmacies at Winn Dixie will also be making a move. It’s a deal separate from the Aldi sale, with CVS and Walgreen’s picking up the pharmacy business from Winn Dixie according to the Tampa Bay Times. Once the sale and merger is finalized sometime next year, some stores will retain the Winn Dixie or Harveys name and some will be converted to Aldi’s.

There’s a detour you need to know about in St Pete that could be there for the next two years. The San Martin Boulevard Bridge is closed, after a leaking main spilled some 10,000 gallons of sewage into Riviera Bay. That pipe will now be replaced a year ahead of schedule, and the city will keep testing the water, and asks that you avoid the waterways around the area for now.

Baker Mayfield has been named at the Bucs starting quarterback over Kyle Trask. Fans will be able to see all the starters on the field for at the least the first half in the final preseason game against Baltimore at 7 pm Saturday.

