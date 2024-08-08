Studio where Elton John recorded 'Caribou,' house where Billy Joel wrote 'Turnstiles' for sale

Two real estate properties that served as the site of a number of legendary musical moments over the years are on the market.

First up is Caribou Ranch in Nederland, Colorado. It was purchased and turned into a high-end residential recording studio in 1972 by producer James Guerico. It's most associated with Elton John's 1974 album, Caribou — named after it — but his albums Captain Fantastic & the Brown Dirt Cowboy and Rock of the Westies were also recorded there.

Other artists whose albums were recorded at Caribou Ranch include Steely Dan, Chicago, Frank Zappa, The Beach Boys, Rick Derringer, Joe Walsh, Jeff Beck, Stephen Stills, Peter Frampton, Rod Stewart and Billy Joel. The studio burned down in 1985, but the ranch and outbuildings where artists stayed still exist.

The 1,700-acre property is currently for sale for the low, low price of $48,500,000. Visit HallHall.com for the full details.

Billy Joel recorded 1976's Turnstiles album at Caribou. And the house where Billy lived when he wrote the songs for the record — including "New York State of Mind" and "Summer, Highland Falls" — is also up for sale.

Billy rented the historic home in Highland Falls, New York, in the winter of 1976, after he returned to his home state after three years in LA. He has said that he got the idea for "New York State of Mind" while "taking a Greyhound on the Hudson River Line" to the house.

According to the New York Post, when Billy moved in he had his piano hoisted up through a window into a bedroom on the second floor. The current owners, who turned the home into a bed & breakfast, have dubbed it "the Billy Joel Room." It can be yours for just $1.995 million.

