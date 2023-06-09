Street Racers Caught

St Pete Police are working with the Florida Department of Transportation to crack down on aggressive drivers and people who text and drive, and this weekend, they shut down a street race on Gandy Boulevard. 31 year old Ryan Allen was going 108 mph at one point, racing a 17 year old who was released to his parents. Allen has bonded out of jail. The Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement program will target some of the deadliest intersections in the city that include Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard, and the Pinellas Bayway. The increased law enforcement will last at least through October.

Tropical Storm Arlene has fallen apart, and the weather pattern for Tampa Bay from our 10 Tampa Bay Weather meteorologists has lower rain chances this week, and staying warm with highs close to 90. We’re just at the beginning of hurricane season and there’s still time to shop tax-free for supplies. The first of two disaster preparedness holidays is underway, and you still have time to make that list and head to the store. It runs through this Friday, June 9th. The second will be from August 26th through Sept. 8th. Check with the Florida Department of Revenue for supplies that are tax-free, and in the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips for staying safe before and after the storm. We also have the list of other holidays to save that include back-to-school shopping, and for the 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which also began over the weekend and will run through Monday, Sept 4th.

It’s not getting any cheaper to buy a house in Tampa. or Miami. A new report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices shows Miami at the top of their list with a 7.7% increase, and Tampa with a 4.8%year-over-year price increase. The full list is here. Tampa and Miami are the only two Florida cities in the market analysis.

Dev Shah, an 8th grader from Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School is the winner of the National Spelling Bee. His winning word was “psammophile.” This was his third try, with Charlotte Walsh, a 14-year-old from Arlington, Virginia coming in second.

