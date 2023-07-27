Stormy Weather

Tropical moisture will be heading out way into the weekend. A tropical low won’t develop into a named storm, but the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather calls for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid to low 90′s. To make sure you’re prepared for hurricane season, keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy and make sure you have your personal plan in place.

If you forgot to buy a Mega Millions ticket for last night’s drawing, don’t feel bad. You still have a chance to win since no one won. Those numbers were 3-5-6-44-61 and the Megaball was 25. The multiplier was 4X. The new jackpot is over $910 million dollars for Friday night’s drawing.

Two studies confirm what most of us already know. Florida ranks first for the highest premiums for car and home insurance. The studies come from Insurify and FINN and show that on the average, we pay $7,788 for our homeowners policy, and $2,560 for car insurance.

Another chance to shop tax free for certain back-to-school supplies begins today, and will run through Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here. Tampa Bay teachers also are in need of supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. You can check the links below for your county’s school system and links to teacher’s for their needs.

-Hillsborough County https://bit.ly/3Y0tDDV

-Pinellas County https://bit.ly/44JnYnO

-Pasco County https://bit.ly/3rsRujn

-Polk County https://bit.ly/3XWpIbi

-Hernando County https://bit.ly/46Rht4l

-Manatee County https://bit.ly/457RqV5

-Sarasota County https://bit.ly/3DgPuO3

Tampa International Airport

The day after being named third in Travel and Leisure Magazine’s Top 10 favorite domestic airports of 2023, Tampa International Airport presented an update to their 20 year Master plan. That includes the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) plan for electric planes and regional travel, and a new airside. Tampa International Airport’s giant pink flamingo named Phoebe is also making news, making the short list for the 2023 CODA awards Top 100 list. This list if for projects that integrate commissioned art into public spaces. As of today, the massive sculpture in the main terminal is #13, but with your vote can do much better for the People’s Choice Awards. Voting is open until July 31st when you click here.

