Stormy Weather

A tropical system heading across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida will bring heavy rains for the next couple of days. The Dove Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has a good chance for showers and windy conditions. The heaviest storms may be up in the Panhandle.

The weather may be very cooperative for Saturday’s partial annular eclipse in the Bay area, but Tampa Bay 10 Weather Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins says the maximum eclipse will be approximately 1:25 pm. We’ll only be able to experience about 68% of the eclipse, and it will end shortly after 3 pm.

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened the season as home with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators. The injured Andrei Vasilevskiy was replaced in goal by Jonas Johansson with 29 saves. A ceremonial puck drop featured Dick Vitale, Phil Espisito, Dave Andreychuk, Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber, and MLB’s Wade Boggs and Fred McGriff.

There’s a change to the Buc’s schedule for Sunday’s game against Detroit. The throwback “Creamsicle” jersey game will now be part of a double header and has been moved to 4:25 pm. The Bucs haven’t worn those jerseys since 2012, and to get your own, go to shop.buccaneers.com or drop by the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Once again there was no Powerball winner for the big jackpot Monday night, so for Wednesday night’s drawing the predicted jackpot will be $1.73 billion. The numbers drawn were 16-34-46-55-67 and the red Powerball was 14. The multiplier was 3X. This is now the second-highest jackpot in lottery history .

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org.

A new species of snail discovered in the Florida Keys will be named in honor of Jimmy Buffett. The bright yellow worm snail is now known as Cayo margarita. Buffett died last month at 76.

