Storm Aftermath

Communities all across Tampa Bay continue cleaning up after this weekend’s severe weather. Flooding at high tide was exacerbated by strong winds, pushing water onshore and closing roads. Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa, and streets in Pinellas that are still recovering from Idalia like Shore Acres also flooding. The severe weather has passed but it’s going to be a cool week according to 10 Tampa Bay Weather. Check the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast for the latest.

Central Florida weather Car in rain (Chantelle Navarro/WFTV)

With AAA predicting record-setting numbers for holiday travel, Tampa International Airport is also gearing up to handle some 80,000 passengers passing through daily. The heaviest days may be the Saturdays before and after Christmas. If you want a guaranteed parking space at TPA, book ahead. With gas prices at a record low, the highways will handle plenty of traffic.

The future of the historic Gas Plant District was on display in St Petersburg this week at the meeting with developers and the public. There were plenty of comments on making affordable housing a part of the plan. If you weren’t able to be at last night’s meeting, more CBAC meetings are planned for Tuesdays. Those dates are Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. You’re also welcome to put your thoughts in writing online through Dec 31st here.

Researchers looking into cancer concerns from ‘forever chemicals’ in the Indian River Lagoon

The city of Tampa is trying to lower the levels of what are called “forever chemicals” in the drinking water. New, state of the art technology was on display by the Tampa Water Department. The “Suspended Ion Exchange” (SIX) will be added to the David L. Tippin treatment facility.

