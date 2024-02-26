Sting attends New York premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' 40 years after starring in original film

left to right: Sting, daughter Mickey Sumner/Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

By Jill Lances

Back in 1984, Sting appeared in the original Dune film, directed by David Lynch, and now, he's showing his support for the new installment of the sci-fi epic.

The rocker attended the New York premiere of Dune: Part Two this past weekend, accompanied by his 40-year-old daughter, Mickey Sumner, who shared a photo on Instagram of them posing together on the red carpet, decked out all in black.

“D U N E Part 2 (it’s incredible),” she wrote, “Escorting the OG FEYD."

Mickey is referring to the character Feyd-Rautha, who Sting played in the original '80s movie. The role is being played by Austin Butler in Dune: Part Two, which opens March 1. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, also stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

