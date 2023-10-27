Sting adds England & Ireland dates to My Songs tour

Sting is bringing his My Songs tour to England and Ireland next year.

The rocker just announced five new shows for 2024, kicking off June 14 in Cheshire, England. He then hits two cities in Ireland - Cork on June 18 and Belfast on June 19 - with both shows featuring special guest Blondie.

The tour then returns to England for a concert in Suffolk on June 22, before wrapping June 23 in Nottinghamshire.

A presale for tickets begins Monday, October 30, at 9 a.m., followed by a general onsale on Friday, November 3, at 9 a.m.

Sting's My Songs tour has him playing material from his entire catalog, both solo and The Police material. His next show is happening November 23 in Oberhausen, Germany. A complete list of dates can be found at sting.com.

