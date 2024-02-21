Still High And Dry

Despite the recent rain, part of the Bay area are still considered under drought conditions. That’s prompted an advisory from the Florida Forest Service and 10 Tampa Bay Weather for wildfires. The next chance for rain is this Friday, and we’ll still be cold tonight, which means the shelters in Hernando County will be open.

Romain Grosjean Andretti Motorsport driver Romain Grosjean steers through Turn 2 during qualifying for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race Saturday, March 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Another advisory, this one from Dove Timesaver Traffic. Watch for detours and delays in downtown St Petersburg. Construction is underway for the annual Grand Prix. The event takes over the streets March 8-11th.

Residents in area of St Pete that are still recovering from storm flooding earlier this year had their chance to speak up at last night’s meeting at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. City administrators made no promises but listened to concerns and promised more of what they call listening sessions. More will be scheduled.

Beer Can Island is officially closed for business. The island, also known as Pine Island is listed for $14.2 million, for nine acres, and another 60 under water. The owners had originally bought the property for $64,000 but say continuing legal issues with property codes made it too difficult to continue. Go to PineKeyTampaBay.com for more information.

Celebrities react to Jimmy Buffett’s death Jimmy Buffett (Handout/Getty Images)

It was no surprise to anyone when the Florida House unanimously approved a proposal that will name Florida A1A from the Florida Keys to Nassau County, as the “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.” Buffett died last September from skin cancer. “A1A” was the title of a Buffet album that runs 340 miles.

Dove Daily Update





