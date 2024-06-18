Stevie Nicks postpones second solo show due to illness

Stevie Nicks has been forced to postpone a second show on her solo tour.

The two time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced on her Instagram Story that the Tuesday, June 18, show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is being postponed "due to illness," and has now been rescheduled to September 24.

Stevie previously postponed her Saturday, June 15, show in Hershey, Pennsylvania for the same reason, and that show has now been rescheduled for September 28.

Tickets for the postponed shows will be valid for the new dates.

Stevie’s next concert is scheduled for Friday, June 21, in Chicago, with Stevie noting she “looks forward to seeing fans” at the show.

A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.