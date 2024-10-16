Stevie Nicks thanks Michael Moore after he praises her for speaking out during 'SNL' performance

Stevie Nicks is showing her appreciation for director Michael Moore, who wrote an article praising her Saturday Night Live performance of her new song "The Lighthouse."

Stevie said the song was inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and Moore gave her props for using the performance to speak out on the subject.

In the article, Moore described Stevie's performance as a “rare moment when a performer chose to give voice to the 200 million or so of us Americans who, for over two years, have been in a rage that the Supreme Leader in America (aka, the 'Supreme Court,' that group of five or six religious right-wing nutters who rule over what women can and cannot do with their bodies in this country), overturned Roe v. Wade.”

He added, “[M]y jaw dropped as she belted out one fiercely brutal lyric after another aimed squarely at the Court, at Trump, at MAGA Nation — and imploring all women to take a stand, to fight back now, it’s not too late.”

Moore noted that when a technical glitch delayed Stevie's second performance he had worried SNL pulled the plug on the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, but she did eventually go on.

"All was well in land!" he wrote.

Stevie responded to the article with a note on her Instagram Story, thanking Moore "for so eloquently saying what I've been trying to express." She noted, "Your words remind us of the urgency to act."

She then encouraged her fans to “get involved and most importantly go out and vote,” adding, “Let’s be the lighthouse guiding each other toward real change.”

