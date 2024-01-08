Stevie Nicks sent flowers to 'Daisy Jones & the Six' star Sam Claflin

Despite a nomination, Daisy Jones & the Six star Sam Claflin didn't win a Golden Globe on Sunday night. But according to him, he got something even more valuable: Stevie Nicks' approval.

On the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Claflin told E! News, "Stevie Nicks reached out personally, which to me is [like] I've won already. I don't care about winning tonight. I feel like that recognition, to me, means the world."

The Prime Video miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six is about the relationship drama within a fictional '70s rock band that seems to have been inspired by Stevie's band, Fleetwood Mac.

Claflin, who played Billy Dunne in the series, told E! that Stevie wrote him a note saying his performance was "heartbreaking."

"She sent me a bunch of flowers. I arrived to L.A. with this note. That to me is everything. So I feel very smug right now, very, very blessed," he said.

Last August, Stevie took to Instagram to declare her love for the series, writing, "It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me."

