Stevie Nicks extends 2024 tour

Stevie Nicks has announced some more tour dates for 2024. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just added 12 more shows to her schedule, with new shows happening in Texas, California, Connecticut, New York and more.

While Nicks' 2024 tour kicks off February 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the new shows start May 7 in St. Louis, Missouri, with dates running through June 18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Her schedule ends June 21 with a co-headlining date with Billy Joel at Chicago's Soldier Field.

A ticket presale for all newly added shows kicks off Thursday, February 8, with the general onsale set to begin Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

And speaking of Stevie, one of her Barbie dolls sold for big bucks at the MusiCares auction, which took place at Julien’s Auctions over the weekend. An autographed Stevie Barbie in its original box sold for $7,800, well above the original estimate of $300. Proceeds from the auction benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity arm that provides health and human services to the music community.

