Stay Out Of The Flood Waters

Thanks to the record amount of rainfall produced by Debbie, the storm sewer systems across Tampa Bay became overloaded very quickly. That resulted in the release of thousands of gallons of raw and partially treated sewage, some of it making into Tampa Bay. For a look at other affected areas check the DEP’s Public Notice of Pollution Portal.

All lanes northbound on the Howard Frankland are open this morning. FDOT had to repair damage from the storm on 275, but they reopened Wednesday afternoon.

School resumes this Monday but the tax-free savings on supplies will end on the 11th. The Back-To-School Sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 11. There’s also news when it comes to the grades each school receives. The Florida Department of Educations has released grades for area schools, and while the news is pretty good for Pinellas and Sarasota County schools with A grades, there’s work to be done for Pinellas, Hernando and Pasco and Manatees counties with a B rating. Individual school grades are here.

