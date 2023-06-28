Statewide Malaria Alert

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are four confirmed cases in Sarasota County, and with plenty of us heading for the parks and beach this weekend, make sure you protect yourself with repellent, and make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house.

Record-setting heat will continue to make life tough for Tampa Bay this week. Rainfall is at only 20-30%, and a high today of 95, and a feels-like of over 100. For more from the Dove Hurricane Guide and the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay, click here.

Fourth of July events will be happening throughout Tampa Bay over the weekend, along with other events. Ann Kelly has a list in Ann-Ventures to keep handy for the links you’ll need. Some of those include Tampa’s Boom by the Bay Hard Rock Takeover will be in Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday. Sparkman Wharf gets joins the fun on the 4th with the Friends of the Riverwalk event.

The Sound on the waterfront in Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater gets into the action for the first time as they celebrate their grand opening on Tuesday the 4th with the Florida Orchestra performing as Clearwater Celebrates America with the big booms at 9:30.

There are quite a few new laws that take effect this Saturday, June 1st. Among those are the record $116.5 billion budget, senate bill 22, that prohibits colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and house bill 543, which allows Floridians to carry guns without concealed-weapons licenses. For more on the additional laws, click here.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was named the winner of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. The award is given to the player who is an outstanding example of a leader both on and off the ice. Stamkos has long supported the work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay.

