Stanley Returns To Florida

The Stanley Cup is back in Florida as the Panthers needed a full seven games to win against the Edmonton Oilers. They had led the series 3-0 before the Oilers made their run at the title, but sealed the title with a 2-1 win last night.

CDC sounds alarm over mosquito-borne illnesses this summer

Hillsborough County has a confirmed case of Dengue Fever, which is spread by mosquitoes. It’s the first this year, but it’s 8th case in the state. You should watch for warning signs like dead birds, and report those to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Also watch for areas of standing water that can help spread mosquitoes.

The costs for the expansion of the Tampa Riverwalk have risen from an initial estimate of $30 million to a now City Council approved 56.8 million. Council will hold a final vote July 18 on the west Riverwalk plans for a six-mile pedestrian and bike path.

July 4th holiday expected to break travel record in Florida

AAA is already out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the 4th will be between 2-7 pm. Lower gas prices help, but tropical weather could change that.

The Bucs will give their fans a chance to check out a few practice sessions on Thursday, July 25, and Friday, Aug. 2. If you’re in a select group that includes Krewe Members, suite owners, or corporate partners you’ll have seven opportunities. For more on the season and tickets check here.

