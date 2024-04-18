St Pete Projects Looking For Your Vote

St Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is looking for your vote in the “Innovative Equity Project. There’s a million dollars available to spend on projects like a youth crime prevention program, roof replacement and water assistance. To see the rest of those projects and how to vote, take a look here.

Close-up of an Ice Hockey puck hitting the back of the net as snow flies, front view cmannphoto/iStock

The Tampa Bay Lighting head to Sunrise this weekend for the first round of NHL playoff action. The puck drops at 12:30 pm Sunday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena.

In what appears to be an instance of domestic violence, a man accused in the incident actually chased to ambulance as it took the victim to the hospital. The shooting happened late last night, and the man who shot the woman left the scene, but showed up and followed the ambulance. An officer was in the ambulance per protocol and is in custody.

Bob Graham Bob Graham -- a two-term Florida governor and a three-term U.S. senator -- died Tuesday at age 87. (WFTV)

Former Florida Governor and Senator Bob Graham has died at 87. His daughter Gwen Graham announced his death in a statement posted on X yesterday.

A new survey from SmartAsset ranks the city of St Petersburg as one of the happiest cities in America. The ranking of the top 40 Happiest Cities has St Pete coming in at 34th based on 11 different variables. Tampa was lower on the survey at 55th. Who’s the happiest? That’s Arlington, Virginia.

It won’t be long before the weather turns tropical when hurricane season officially begins June 1st. This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place.

