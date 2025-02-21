Spring Training Underway For The Rays

The Rays get their Spring Training games underway today at what will be their actual home for the upcoming season. Gametime against the Yankees at Steinbrenner field is 1:05 pm.

What to know about red tide

Red Tide is still being detected along the Gulf coast line from Sarasota and moving up into the waters off Pinellas County. The latest map is online.

The Clearwater Airpark is about to get a beacon at the park. Clearwater City Council voted to approved the beacon after last years fatal crash into a mobile home park when the pilot could not find the airpark.

The Dove Daily Update





