Sphere CEO suggests Eagles may extend Vegas residency

If you weren't able to snag tickets to the Eagles' Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, you may get another chance.

Eagles are set to kick off their residency on Sept. 20, with dates confirmed through Dec. 14, and in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sphere Entertainment's executive chairman and CEO James Dolan indicated there's a good chance they could come back for more shows.

“The Eagles, first off, are selling like hotcakes,” Dolan says. “So the likelihood is they will extend. But that’s up to them. They have to decide that.”

He adds, “Look, they can play as long as they want.”

Dolan notes that not every artist can play the Sphere, because it poses challenges that don’t come with a regular concert.

“There’s a challenge for every artist who comes here. It’s the same with Dead & Company, it’s not just playing your show,” he says. “They are the best musicians in the world, but they still have to take their art and translate it on to the screen,” adding, “It requires an awful lot from the artists.”

Dead & Company is currently headlining their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere. Their next show is happening July 11, with shows confirmed through August 10.

