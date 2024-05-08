Special Ops Week

It won’t be your usual lunch hour stroll on the Tampa Riverwalk by the Tampa Convention Center today. It’s Special Operations Week, with U.S. Special Operations Command annual ‘Battle of the Bay’ with capabilities demonstration from noon - 1 pm. If you decided to come down on your lunch hour expect to hear simulated gunfire and see chopper flying pretty low.

Dove Daily Update Pinellas County beaches see their first sea turtle nest. Photo CMA

It’s sea turtle nesting season and the first nest in Pinellas County was found this week. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium reminds us to turn down those lights at the beach and fill in any holes you might dig in the sand that could trap hatchling and prevent them from getting to the water.

Poison being used outside homes in Tampa Bay are being blamed for the deaths of animals and birds. The secondary poisoning comes when vermin eat the rodenticide, and are in turn eaten by birds of prey and other wildlife. Florida Fish and Wildlife caution us to not use those and find a more natural way to control pests.

Osprey release, Source: Carolina Raptor Center

Strategic Property Partners LLC is about to add to the Water Street District with three new buildings that will be a mix of retail, housing and hotels. The project will be right across the street from Amalie Arena and work has already begun with an anticipated completion date of spring 2025.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group