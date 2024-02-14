Speaking Out On Flooding

Residents in area of St Pete that are still recovering from storm flooding earlier this year had their chance to speak up at last night’s meeting at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. City administrators made no promises but listened to concerns and promised more of what they call listening sessions.

Hurricane Idalia St. Petersburg

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal is proposing the addition of a new category for intense storms that have winds over 192 mph. That would officially add Category 6 to the hurricane wind scale. During hurricane season, we officially use the Saffir-Simpson scale for categories 1-5, and this year, the National Hurricane Center is going to change the “cone of uncertainty” is displayed to add any watches and warnings for the storm. The Dove Hurricane Guide is ready to help with more information and tips.

Dove Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

You may have trouble finding a ride with your favorite ride-share service today, or having food delivered. Drivers for DoorDash, Lyft, Uber and others are said to be striking to bring awareness to low wages and long work hours.

Uber Strike.

Another Super Bowl is in the books with Kansas City taking the title for the second year in a row, so when might the big game come back to Tampa Bay? From our partners at 10 Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Executive Director Rob Higgins are already on it. Tampa has already hosted five times.

Dove Daily Update

