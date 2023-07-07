'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' is now "Ours"

Long live Speak Now (Taylor's Version)! The singer's third rerecorded album has arrived, with the original album's 14 tracks, two of the original deluxe edition tracks and six new "From the Vault" songs, including collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams.

"Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," Taylor wrote of the collaborations. "They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now."

Announcing the record, Taylor wrote, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."

She also posted a note quoting one of the album's songs: "I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that's ever been mine."

When Speak Now was released in 2010, it sold over 1 million copies in its first week, making it the first album to do that since 2008's Tha Carter III by Lil Wayne. It spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, and the first single, "Mine," won Taylor Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

In addition to "Mine," Speak Now included two other Hot 100 top 10 hits: "Back to December" and the deluxe track "If This Was a Movie." Nearly every song on the record charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here's the track list:

"Mine" (Taylor's Version)

"Sparks Fly" (Taylor's Version)

"Back to December" (Taylor's Version)

"Speak Now" (Taylor's Version)

"Dear John" (Taylor's Version)

"Mean" (Taylor's Version)

"The Story of Us" (Taylor's Version)

"Never Grow Up" (Taylor's Version)

"Enchanted" (Taylor's Version)

"Better Than Revenge" (Taylor's Version)

"Innocent" (Taylor's Version)

"Haunted" (Taylor's Version)

"Last Kiss" (Taylor's Version)

"Long Live" (Taylor's Version)

"Ours" (Taylor's Version)

"Superman" (Taylor's Version)

"Electric Touch" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) ft. Fall Out Boy

"When Emma Falls in Love" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

"I Can See You" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

"Castles Crumbling" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) ft. Hayley Williams

"Foolish One" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

"Timeless" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

