Something to "Smile" about: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars debut at #3 with new duet

The combination of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars has proved pretty irresistible to pop music fans: The superstars' new duet "Die With a Smile" has debuted at #3 on theBillboard Hot 100.

To give you an idea of how long Gaga and Bruno have been dominating the charts as solo artists, this is Bruno's 19th top 10 hit on that chart and Gaga's 18th. The last time Gaga climbed that high was in 2020, when she hit #1 with her Ariana Grande collab "Rain On Me." As for Bruno, he was last in top 10 territory in 2021 when his Silk Sonic project reached #5 with "Smokin Out the Window."

According to Billboard, Gaga and Bruno's song marks only the sixth time in the 66-year history of the Hot 100 that two artists with that number of hits — 18 or more — teamed up for a joint hit. Among the other times this happened:

-In 2015, when Rihanna and Paul McCartney scored their 26th and 23rd top 10 hits, respectively, with "FourFiveSeconds." The record also featured Kanye West.

-In 1995, when Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson scored their 26th and 20th top 10 hits, respectively, with "Scream."

-In 1986, when Stevie Wonder and Elton John scored their 27th and 20th top 10 hits, respectively, with "That's What Friends Are For." The record also featured Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick.

