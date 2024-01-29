On 'SNL', Justin Timberlake brings back 'The Barry Gibb Talk Show', debuts new song

NBC/Will Heath (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Timberlake wasn't the host of the January 27 episode of Saturday Night Live, but he couldn't help crashing the opening monologue -- and dropping in for one sketch.

Dakota Johnson, one of Justin's co-stars in The Social Network, hosted the episode, and as soon as she mentioned him in her monologue, he wandered onstage. "I heard my name, I thought that was my cue," he said. "Oh, no," corrected Dakota. "You're the musical guest." "Oh, O.K.," he replied. "If you want me to be in sketches, I have hosted before" -- before holding up five fingers and mouthing, "Five times."

Dakota then pointed out that the last time he hosted was 10 years ago, and said she was glad he chose her show for his "comeback." A disturbed Justin looked confused, saying, "Hmm, comeback? Is that what we're calling it?"

Eventually, Justin wished Dakota good luck and told her, "I'm here if you need me." Then Jimmy Fallon ran onstage dressed as Barry Gibb, from his and Justin's recurring sketch The Barry Gibb Talk Show, and the crowd went wild.

Sure enough, later on, The Barry Gibb Talk Show made an appearance, with Jimmy as a crazed Barry Gibb who threatens to murder all his guests, and Justin as the late Robin Gibb, who doesn't say anything, but does join Barry in singing random bits of dialogue.

But since he was, after all, the musical guest, that was Justin's only sketch appearance. He performed his new single, "Selfish" -- introduced by Fallon -- and debuted another new song called "Sanctified," which he'd previously teased during an ESPN ad. It featured a guest appearance by singer and rapper Tobe Nwigwe and a highly choreographed choir.

Justin's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, comes out March 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

